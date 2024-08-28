The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

