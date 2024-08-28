The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.