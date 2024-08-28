The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

