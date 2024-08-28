The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$86.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.27.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

TD opened at C$80.25 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$86.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

