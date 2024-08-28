The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $42.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $45.38 on Friday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

