Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $321.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. B. Riley lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

