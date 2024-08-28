TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$41.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$42.84.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6003781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

