Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.67.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.
In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,363 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
