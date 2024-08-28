Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,363 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

