Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.27.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.34%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
