Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

