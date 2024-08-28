Travis Boersma Sells 800 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.56, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.