UBS Group Lowers Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after buying an additional 21,720,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,536 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,644,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 200.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,679,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,752 shares in the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

