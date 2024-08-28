UBS Group Lowers Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITUB
Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.8 %
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.
Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after buying an additional 21,720,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,536 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,644,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 200.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,679,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,752 shares in the last quarter.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.