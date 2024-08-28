Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $430.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $371.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.59 and a 200 day moving average of $429.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

