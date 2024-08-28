Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $522.00 to $500.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $377.00 and last traded at $377.01. Approximately 219,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 877,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.65.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

