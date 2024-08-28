Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Trading Up 1.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.