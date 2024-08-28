Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.29) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 967 ($12.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 929.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 937.10. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 842 ($10.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.89). The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,585.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 5,901.64%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 900 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £24,993 ($32,475.31). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

