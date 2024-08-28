United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

