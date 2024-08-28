United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.67 and a quick ratio of 11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,966.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Articles

