Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OLED opened at $194.12 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $183.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

