Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.65. 122,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 590,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Specifically, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $926.07 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 285,005 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

