Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $537,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

