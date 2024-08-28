Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

