Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Urban Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

