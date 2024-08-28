US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.68 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.30%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.