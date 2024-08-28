Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTAFree Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Vasta Platform from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSTA

Vasta Platform Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.