Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Vasta Platform from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VSTA
Vasta Platform Stock Down 19.5 %
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.