Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $215.00 at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $185.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.41.

VEEV opened at $200.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

