VNET Group (VNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. VNET Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.35. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

