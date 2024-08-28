W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

