Waldencast (WALD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

WALD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

