Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Acquires £50,240 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins acquired 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($65,280.67).

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

WJG opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.35 million, a PE ratio of -247.92 and a beta of 1.43. Watkin Jones Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.40 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

