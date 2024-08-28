Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $218.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $219.19.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.