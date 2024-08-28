Wells Fargo & Company Increases Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $62.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

O opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

