West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.