Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.54 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.