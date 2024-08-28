William Blair Comments on Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

ZM stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $299,276.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $149,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,813. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 277,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

