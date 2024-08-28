Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Get Workday alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $259.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average of $247.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.