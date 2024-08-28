WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

