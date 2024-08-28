WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$254.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$254.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Down 0.8 %

WSP opened at C$224.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$215.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9753608 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.