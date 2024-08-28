Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.89 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,378,000 after acquiring an additional 181,312 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

