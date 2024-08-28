XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 7,797.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $125.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

