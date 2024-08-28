Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ResMed in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $242.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $242.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

