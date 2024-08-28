Zacks Research Comments on Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

NYSE:LLY opened at $954.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.72. The stock has a market cap of $907.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.9% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,641,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.8% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

