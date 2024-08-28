Zacks Research Comments on Globus Medical, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

