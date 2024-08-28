Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $115.05 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

