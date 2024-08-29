1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives “Underperform” Rating from DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a PE ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

