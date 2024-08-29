206 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $738,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $483,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $218.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

