2,281 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSE:SILA opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

