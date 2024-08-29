22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of XXII opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

