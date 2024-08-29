429 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $109.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

