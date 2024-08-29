Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Aben Minerals stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Aben Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aben Minerals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.