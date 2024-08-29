Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Aben Minerals stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

